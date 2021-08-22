Round Rock Goes Wild in Third, Downs Chihuahuas, 12-5

The Round Rock Express scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning Sunday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5. It was the most runs allowed by El Paso in an inning this season and was one shy of the team record. Round Rock scored 11 runs in one inning at Southwest University Park on May 22, 2016.

El Paso's Jose Azocar went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a walk. The double moved his hitting streak to 11 games. Chihuahuas pitcher Kyle McGrath tossed three scoreless relief innings on the day he was reinstated from the injured list. Chihuahuas infielder Matthew Batten pitched for the fifth time this season.

Seven of El Paso's nine hits Sunday were doubles. The seven doubles set a 2021 team season high for doubles in a game. The two teams have split the first four games of the series.

Team Records: El Paso (38-54), Round Rock (44-49)

Next Game: Monday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Adrian Martinez (0-1, 21.00) vs. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 7.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

