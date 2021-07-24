Round Rock Falls to Reno 2-1 in Saturday's Pitchers' Duel

RENO, Nevada - The Reno Aces (43-26) topped the Round Rock Express (34-35) by a final score of 2-1 at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday night in a contest that saw a combined 19 strikeouts. The two were evenly matched as both recorded seven hits, but late runs from Reno earned the home team the victory.

Round Rock RHP Jimmy Herget (2-2, 2.14) got the night's loss with a 1.1-inning relief outing that saw one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Reno RHP Keegan Curtis (1-0, 0.00) secured his first win after allowing just one hit and one walk in his 1.0 inning of relief.

The Express put their solo run of the night across home in the second inning as CF Leody Taveras launched a solo home run to left-center field for a 1-0 Round Rock lead that held until the seventh frame.

Round Rock starter RHP Drew Anderson finished his 6.0 innings on the bump with six strikeouts, holding Reno scoreless on only three hits through his outing.

As RHP Jake Lemoine took over to start the bottom of the seventh, Aces DH Henry Ramos knocked a two-out base hit before stealing second to put the tying run in scoring position. SS Juniel Querecuto drove Ramos in with a single, tying the contest at 1-1.

Reno's go-ahead run found its spot on base in the eighth frame as RF Jake McCarthy hit a single then stole second base. The Aces moved ahead of the Express 2-1 thanks to a Drew Ellis double that sent McCarthy home.

Round Rock recorded one hit in every inning except the first and ninth, but couldn't bring the runners in to add to the team's total. Reno RHP Miguel Aguilar earned his second save of the series, keeping the Express off the board in the ninth with a two-strikeout inning, cementing the 2-1 final.

The two teams face off for game four on Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. CT. Express LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-4, 5.47) is set for the start against Reno RHP Humberto Mejia (4-3, 6.68).

