Round Rock Express to Host Winter Baseball Camp

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are excited to announce details for the team's annual Winter Baseball Camp at Dell Diamond. The three-day camp is scheduled to run 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. from Monday, December 28 through Wednesday, December 30. Registration is $250, open to participants ages 6-14, and available now via ExpressCamps.com.

"Hosting a baseball camp over the holiday season has become one of our favorite winter traditions here at Dell Diamond and we are thrilled that we can continue that tradition in 2020," Express Camps Director Chase Almendarez said. "As always, the safety of our campers remains the top priority and we have proven through our previous summer and Skills & Drills camps that we can continue to provide high-level baseball instruction from our experienced group of coaches in a safe, responsible and socially-distanced manner."

Express Camps offer big league quality instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Express Camps range by age and offer opportunities for all skill levels and provide high-level instruction from knowledgeable, experienced and passionate coaches. Every Express Camp aims to develop the complete ballplayer by emphasizing physical, mental and leadership skill sets.

The safety of participants and staff at Express Camps is the top priority. As mandated by the State of Texas, the Express will be implementing a series of expanded protocols and procedures. Each camp will be limited in numbers to follow health and safety protocols from local and state officials with campers split into small groups based on age that will remain consistent for the duration of each camp. Each group will have two dedicated coaches that will stay with that group for the duration of camp. Campers will not participate in games or scrimmages with other groups.

Additionally, parents and guardians will not be allowed to attend camps, except to drop off and pick up campers at designated curbside areas. Assigned coaches and staff will check campers in and out of camp at designated curbside areas. Water stations, which are regularly monitored and sanitized, will be available to campers only. Campers are required to bring their own bats, gloves and refillable water bottles. For more on the enhanced safety procedures being implemented, please visit ExpressCamps.com.

