Round Rock Express to Host Job Fair this Saturday, March 12

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Have you dreamed of working in professional baseball? The Round Rock Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality are hosting a job fair this Saturday, March 12 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond. The organizations are seeking gameday and event staff for the upcoming 2022 Minor League Baseball season.

Hiring managers will be on hand looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who are able to work baseball games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all Express home games at Dell Diamond as well as additional events as needed. The 2022 Round Rock Express schedule can be found at RRExpress.com. Please note, the current Major League Baseball lockout does not affect Minor League Baseball operations or minor league players.

The Round Rock Express are looking to fill the following positions:

- 50/50 Raffle Sellers

- Cleaning Crew/Green Team

- Clubhouse Attendants

- Gameday Entertainment Staff

- Groundscrew

- Guest Services

- Kid's Playground Attendants

- Parking Lot Attendants

- Patron Screening

- Retail Assistants

- Ticket Takers

- Ushers

RS3 Strategic Hospitality, the official food and beverage provider for the Round Rock Express and Dell Diamond, is hiring for the following positions:

Bartenders

Cashiers

Cooks

Banquet, Concessions and Restaurant Runners

Banquet and Restaurant Servers

All candidates are encouraged to pre-register by visiting RRExpress.com.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

