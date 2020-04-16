Round Rock Express to Debut "Sidetracked" Web Series on Tuesday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are excited to debut a new weekly talk show dubbed "Sidetracked" on Facebook Live to help bring baseball commentary to fans at home while the season is temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The first episode of Sidetracked will air on Tuesday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m. on the Express Facebook page.

Hosted by Express Manager of PR and Communications Andrew Felts, each 30-minute episode will include interviews with community leaders and Express partners, members of the Express front office, as well as current and former E-Train players and coaches. Tuesday's inaugural episode is set to feature Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan, Express General Manager Tim Jackson and E-Train Manager Mickey Storey.

The show will also highlight sponsors that are serving the community in various ways and detail programs the Express are hosting for fans to interact with while at home.

Fans can tune into a live broadcast of Sidetracked each Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. on the Round Rock Express Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to participate in the program by submitting questions for the guests, some of which will be answered live on air. Sidetracked is set to run weekly until baseball returns to Central Texas.

