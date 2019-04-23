Round Rock Express Return Home Wednesday Night

April 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The boys are back in town! The Round Rock Express open their second homestand of the 2019 season on Wednesday, April 24 against the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Led by Minor League Baseball home run leader OF Yordan Alvarez, the Express are off to an 11-7 start in their first season back as the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

The five-game homestand kicks off with Winning Wednesday, presented by Texas Lottery, on April 24. Fans will have the opportunity to win great prizes throughout the game. The Express are also teaming up with the Round Rock Area Serving Center to Strike Out Hunger each Wednesday game this season. Fans can bring two canned goods to the ballpark in exchange for tickets to Wednesday's game.

The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems, returns on April 25. Fans can enjoy $4 24-ounce domestic and other discounted draft beer specials, plus $1 sodas throughout the ballpark.

The Force will be strong at Dell Diamond for Star Wars Night, presented by United Heritage Credit Union, on Friday, April 26. The fan-favorite theme night features characters from the popular film series as well as a light saber performance on the field during the latest installment of Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

The Express host their first-ever Field of Dreams Night on Saturday, April 27 as part of Saturday at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union. Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the film, will be on hand to sign autographs, take photos with fans and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. He will also be signing copies of his new book, If You Build It... A Book about Fathers, Fate and Field of Dreams, at the Home Plate Gate from first pitch until 8:15 p.m. After the game, all fans are invited to join Brown on the field for a postgame catch.

The first 5,000 fans through the gates on Saturday night will also receive a 2019 Team Photo Giveaway, presented by D&L Printing. Select Express players will be on hand to autograph copies of the team photo from 6:00-6:15 in front of the Round Rock mural along the left field concourse.

Sunday's series finale features the first Bark in the Park, presented by Supercuts. Fans are invited to bring their four-legged friends to Dell Diamond to enjoy the 1:05 p.m. first pitch against New Orleans. Sunday is also H-E-B Kids Day, with free pregame activities, inflatables along the third base concourse and all kids 13 and under can run the bases after the game.

Below are highlights and promotions for each game of the five-game homestand:

Wednesday, April 24 | 7:05 p.m. | Express vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate)

Media Partners: Emmis | KXAN

Chasco Community Partner: Cade Riley Memorial Bass Tournament

Winning Wednesday, presented by Texas Lottery

Strike Out Hunger, benefiting the Round Rock Area Serving Center

Thursday, April 25 | 7:05 p.m. | Express vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate)

Media Partners: BOB FM | KXAN

Chasco Community Partner: Giocosa Foster Care & Adoption

The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, April 26 | 7:05 p.m. | Express vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate)

Media Partners: KLBJ FM | KXAN

Chasco Community Partner: R.O.C.K.

Star Wars Night, presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Saturday, April 27 | 7:05 p.m. | Express vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate)

Media Partners: KLBJ AM | KXAN

Chasco Community Partner: Georgetown Palace

2019 Team Photo Giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, presented by D&L Printing

Team Photo Autographs from select Express players in front of the Round Rock mural until 6:15 p.m.

Field of Dreams Night, featuring Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the film

Postgame Catch on the Field with Dwier Brown

Saturday at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, April 28 | 1:05 p.m. | Express vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate)

Media Partners: ACL Radio | KXAN

Chasco Community Partner: Capital Area Crime Stoppers

H-E-B Kids Day

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th anniversary season using #20STROng.

