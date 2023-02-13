Round Rock Express National Anthem Auditions Return on February 21

February 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Do you have what it takes to belt out the National Anthem at a Round Rock Express game during the upcoming 2023 season? Central Texas' best groups under 10 performers and individual singers are invited to open auditions on Tuesday, February 21, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. inside Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #1at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, located across Highway 79 from Dell Diamond. Interested participants can sign up for an audition here.

There is no fee to perform and the general public is invited to audition. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. and a warmup room will be available inside Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #3. Due to space and time requirements, groups of 10 or more performers, including bands and choirs, can reach out directly to Express Coordinator, Multimedia Marketing Colin Perry via email at cperry@rrexpress.com to book a date to perform during the season.

Each season, hundreds of individuals and groups audition to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at one of Round Rock's home games. While the Express are set to host 75 games this season, it is anticipated that less than 50 spots will remain at the time of auditions due to off-season bookings of large groups.

Those wishing to tryout must keep their performance under 90 seconds while using a traditional, military style with little to no creative variation. Vocal submissions must be a cappella, although instrumental auditions are welcome. Individuals and groups wishing to audition must fill out an application form and bring it with them to their audition.

Performers will audition in front of a panel of judges, including Laurie Winckel, owner of Vocal Edge Voice Studio in Hutto. Winckel has coached several past Express National Anthem performers and has held numerous workshops leading up to the auditions. She also coaches many performers online across the United States. Prior to this year's auditions, Winckel will hold a workshop over Zoom on February 17 and February 18. Interested participants can sign up by sending an email to laurie.winckel@gmail.com.

All participants will be notified whether or not they have been invited to perform within two weeks of the auditions. If selected, the performer must sing the same version that they auditioned at their scheduled game. Those who cannot attend the open auditions but wish to perform can submit a video recording of their audition via email to Express Coordinator, Multimedia Marketing Colin Perry via email at cperry@rrexpress.com. Video auditions will only be evaluated after all in-person performers have been scheduled and notified.

The Express kick off the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 13, 2023

Round Rock Express National Anthem Auditions Return on February 21 - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.