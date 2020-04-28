Round Rock Express Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are proud to join MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Express fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and select the Round Rock Express as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Central Texas Food Bank, the local affiliate of Feeding America. For every $10 donated, the Express will also donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"A core pillar of the Round Rock Express and Minor League Baseball is giving back to the community. Through MiLB's CommUNITY First initiative, we look forward to making a difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout our region with donations to the Central Texas Food Bank," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Especially during these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all of us to come together as a community and support those in need."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

"In times of uncertainty, coming together to help others is crucial to the health, well-being and stability of our local communities," Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner said. "With the support of our fans and through the Feeding America network of food banks, we want to do our part to continue the fight against hunger across America during this pandemic."

In response, contributions from Express fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Fans can join the national campaign by donating and selecting Round Rock Express at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show support.

