Round Rock Express INF Yonny Hernandez Joins Team Venezuela

May 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Round Rock Express INF Yonny Hernandez has been added to the Venezuelan National Baseball Team's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Softball Confederation's Americas Qualifier, with a spot at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on the line.

The eight-team tournament is set to take place from May 31 through June 5 in Florida. The WBSC Americas Qualifier is divided into two pools of four teams, with Group A consisting of the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and the United States. Group B features Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela. Each team in each pool will face off against one another in Opening Round play, then the top two clubs from each group will meet in a round robin-style Super Round, with the winner claiming a berth at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The second- and third-place teams will advance to a five-nation Final Qualifying Tournament in Mexico, with the champion of that group earning the sixth and final spot in the Olympics. Israel, Japan, Mexico and South Korea have already qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Hernandez and his Venezuelan teammates, who enter the Americas Qualifier ranked eighth in the world by the WBSC, are scheduled to face off against Cuba at 12:00 p.m. on May 31 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach before a June 1 contest against Colombia at 12:00 p.m. at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. The team's final Opening Round game is set for 12:00 p.m. on June 2 against Canada back at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The Super Round is scheduled for June 3-5.

Hernandez has appeared in 17 of Round Rock's 18 games so far this season, compiling a .255 batting average (13-51) to go along with two doubles and five RBI. He heads to Team Venezuela leading all of Triple-A Baseball in both walks (18) and stolen bases (9). The versatile infielder has made four starts at second base, six starts at third base and seven starts at shortstop for Round Rock in 2021. He has tallied five multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit performances on May 10 against Oklahoma City and on May 15 against Sugar Land.

In six professional Minor League seasons, all within the Texas Rangers organization, Hernandez has totaled a .268 batting average (369-1,379), 42 doubles, 13 triples, three homers and 161 RBI. Across 416 professional games, the Maturin native has swiped 142 bases while being caught just 59 times. He also owns 257 career walks and 265 career runs scored. This marks Hernandez' first-ever action with Team Venezuela in international competition.

In addition to Hernandez, all three of Team Venezuela's catchers have previously suited up for the Express, including Robinson Chirinos (2013, 2015-2016), Carlos Perez (2018) and Tomas Telis (2014-2015). Across the WBSC Americas Qualifier, former E-Train INF Brallan Perez (2017) is set to play for Colombia while LHP Dario Alvarez (2016-2017), RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (2013-2014) and RHP Roman Mendez (2014-2015) were all added to the pitching staff for the Dominican Republic. Per MLB rules, only players not currently on 40-man rosters may participate in the tournament.

The Express open a six-game roadtrip against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) on Thursday night. Round Rock RHP Drew Anderson (1-1, 3.18) is scheduled to face Salt Lake LHP Dillon Peters (0-1, 9.90) in the series opener. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

