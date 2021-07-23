Round Rock Express INF Curtis Terry Promoted to Texas Rangers

July 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Curt got the call! The Texas Rangers announced on Friday afternoon that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express INF Curtis Terry. The slugging first baseman is expected to make his major league debut in team's series opener against the Houston Astros tonight at Minute Maid Park.

Terry heads to The Show for the first time in his career after a dominant stretch with Round Rock. Through his first 65 games at the Triple-A level, the 24-year-old hit .294 (69-235) with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 RBI. He also worked 22 walks, stole a pair of bases and scored 40 runs during his time in an Express uniform.

One of the brightest moments of Terry's time with Round Rock came on June 18 as the Snellville, Georgia native hit for the cycle for the first time in his career. After lining a triple to the gap in deep right-center field in the second inning, Terry blasted a solo home run in the fourth. Three innings later he collected a double before a dramatic single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to become the third player in Express franchise history to complete the feat.

Terry heads to the Rangers ranked among Triple-A West League leaders in nearly every offensive category, including home runs (T-4th, 17), RBI (2nd, 53), hits (T-6th, 69), extra-base hits (T-4th, 33), total bases (4th, 137), OPS (10th, .958) and hit by pitches (T-4th, 10). He also leads the league in games played with 65 while ranking 10th in total at-bats with 235.

He recorded a team-high 20 multi-hit and 16 multi-RBI games, including a pair of four-RBI nights. Terry also tallied a pair of multi-home run contests while leading the Express in games played, total bases, doubles, home runs and RBI.

Throughout his six-year professional career, all within the Texas Rangers organization, Terry is hitting .291 (431-1,480) with 110 doubles, seven triples, 75 home runs and 273 RBI. He joined the Express in 2021 after suiting up for the Class A Hickory Crawdads and Class A-Advanced Down East Wood Ducks in 2019, where he combined to hit .293 (138-471) with 36 doubles, a pair of triples, 25 home runs and 80 RBI in 129 games. His efforts garnered 2019 Tom Grieve Minor League Player of the Year honors, an award given annually to the top player in the Texas Rangers organization.

He earned a trip to Class A South Atlantic League All-Star Game in 2019, where he won the league's Home Run Derby before suiting up for the North Division All-Star squad. He also collected Class A-Advanced Carolina League Player of the Month honors in July after his promotion from Hickory to Down East. Terry was named the Most Valuable Player in the Short-Season Northwest League in 2018 as a member of the Spokane Indians after garnering both midseason and postseason All-Star honors. He was originally selected by Texas in the 13th round of the 2015 June Draft out of Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Express continue a six-game series against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) on Friday evening. Round Rock RHP Collin Wiles (2-0, 4.31) is scheduled to get the start up against Reno RHP Kevin McCanna (0-0, 1.29). First pitch is set for 8:35 p.m. CT. The E-Train returns home to Dell Diamond on Thursday, July 29 to open a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A West League Stories from July 23, 2021

