Round Rock Express Hosting Blood Donation Drive on May 14

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express and Brown Distributing, Central Texas' local Anheuser-Busch distributor, are hosting a blood donation drive to benefit We Are Blood this Thursday, May 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond. The blood donation drive is by appointment only and all 74 appointment times have currently been booked.

As a reminder, We Are Blood is unable to test for COVID-19 or COVID-19 antibodies. Diagnostic tests are unavailable to We Are Blood as they are currently administered by health officials and physicians. Antibody tests are also not available to We Are Blood at this time.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or has experienced any symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, or has cared for, lived with or otherwise had close contact with individuals diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to attempt to donate. Those who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 must refrain from donating for 28 days since their last symptom or potential exposure date.

We Are Blood is a nonprofit blood center that has been serving Central Texas since 1951. We Are Blood is the sole provider of blood donations to over 40 hospitals and clinics in Central Texas, including all St. David's HealthCare locations. For more information on We Are Blood, click here.

