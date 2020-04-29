Round Rock Express Hosting Blood Donation Drive on May 14

April 29, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express and Brown Distributing, Central Texas' local Anheuser-Busch distributor, are joining forces to host a blood drive to benefit We Are Blood on Thursday, May 14 inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond. The drive will run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is by appointment only. Those wishing to donate can sign up.

"We are grateful to the Round Rock Express and Brown Distributing for partnering with We Are Blood to host a mobile blood drive to collect critical donations at Dell Diamond," We Are Blood Vice President of Community Engagement Nick Canedo said. "Blood donations collected at Dell Diamond are critical for patients in need at Central Texas hospitals. We are thrilled to see community partners like these joining together with generous blood donors to protect vulnerable Central Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic."

As part of Anheuser-Busch and Budweiser's initiative to host temporary blood donation drives at prominent sports venues across the country, the Express teamed up with Brown Distributing at the local level to share resources and benefit We Are Blood's mission in Central Texas.

"Budweiser has been a part of American culture for generations and Brown Distributing wanted to do our part to help the people of Central Texas in a time when it's needed most," Brown Distributing Vice President Laurie Brown said. "Together with our many partners, we have worked as one team to extend our resources to support the surrounding areas that have been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, like blood supply."

Additional safety measures have been implemented to protect both donors and staff. Scheduling an appointment in advance is mandatory and no walk-ins will be allowed. Donors must wait to arrive until their specified appointment time and wear a protective face covering. Donors must also agree to have their temperature checked at registration and again during their standard health pre-screen. We Are Blood staff will be providing hand sanitizer and enforcing social distancing policies during the blood drive at Dell Diamond.

"Dell Diamond has been a local landmark in Central Texas since 2000 and we are honored to be able to use our resources to help our community, especially during these difficult times. With the additional safety measures that We Are Blood has in place, we encourage those who are willing and able to donate on May 14," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "We want to thank Brown Distributing for helping us organize this donation drive to benefit the lifesaving work that We Are Blood is doing throughout our community."

Please note, We Are Blood is unable to test for COVID-19 or COVID-19 antibodies. Diagnostic tests are unavailable to We Are Blood as they are currently administered by health officials and physicians. Antibody tests are also not available to We Are Blood at this time.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or has experienced any symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, or has cared for, lived with or otherwise had close contact with individuals diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to attempt to donate. Those who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 must refrain from donating for 28 days since their last symptom or potential exposure date.

We Are Blood is a nonprofit blood center that has been serving Central Texas since 1951. We Are Blood is the sole provider of blood donations to over 40 hospitals and clinics in Central Texas, including all St. David's HealthCare locations. For more information on We Are Blood and to sign up for the May 14 blood drive at Dell Diamond, click here.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.