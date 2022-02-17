Round Rock Express Fan Fest Is Back on Saturday, March 26

February 17, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express Fan Fest is set to return to Dell Diamond on Saturday, March 26! Fans of all ages are invited to the ballpark from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to help celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season. The free event is open to the public and includes family-friendly fun for all fans.

The celebration of America's pastime allows fans to get back into the baseball spirit by enjoying a day of entertainment. Attendees at this year's Fan Fest can throw heat in the Express home bullpen, participate in batting practice in the team's indoor batting cages and Home Run Dugout, take their photos with Spike on the field and experience many more activities throughout Dell Diamond. The Railyard Team Store will also be open for fans looking to get their hands on the newest Express merchandise. Attendees can scope out the exact seat location for their season memberships with full season and fireworks plans available.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality will also be debuting new menu items at each of the storefronts around Dell Diamond. Some of the newest additions to the culinary lineup include teriyaki beef skewers at Ono Pacific Grill, sloppy joes at Southside Market, kahuna dogs, birthday cake milkshakes and caramel apple milkshakes at Fairlane's Diner, Tex Mex baked potatoes at Rojo's Southwestern Hideaway and new half-pound burger patties at both Goodstock Grill locations.

The Express are also proud to partner with B.I.G. Love Cancer Care to host a donation drive during Fan Fest. Those who are able to donate are asked to bring kids toothbrushes and toothpaste, travel size deodorant, body wash, conditioner and shampoo, and washcloths. Established in 2007, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care's primary focus is to ease the childhood cancer journey. B.I.G. Love's core mission is to meet the most vital and urgent physical, emotional, and financial needs of pediatric oncology and hematology patients and their families whether they are in the hospital or at home. Today, B.I.G. Love reaches more than 100,000 patients and their families annually.

Parking for Fan Fest is free but portions of the Dell Diamond parking lots will be closed during the event. The East Parking Lot (near the R Bank ballpark entrance), Southwest Parking Lot (near the Salt Lick ballpark entrance) and portions of the West Parking Lot (near the Harrell Parkway ballpark entrance) will be available for guest parking.

Please note, the current Major League Baseball lockout does not affect Minor League Baseball operations or minor league players. Round Rock Express Opening Day at Dell Diamond is on schedule for Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate).

A full rundown of activities available during 2022 Express Fan Fest is below. All events take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Batting Practice (10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.): Fans are invited into the team's indoor batting cages to take a few swings. The Express will provide helmets and bats. Each fan will receive three pitches and the line will be cut off at 1:30 p.m.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care Donation Drive: Fans are asked to bring donations of kids toothbrushes and toothpaste, travel size deodorant, body wash, conditioner and shampoo, and washcloths.

Bullpen Pitching: Fan Fest attendees can toe the rubber like their favorite Express hurlers and throw a few pitches in the home bullpen. Pitchers will be limited to three throws.

Character Meet and Greet: Kids of all ages will be excited to get their photos with two popular movie characters inside the Karbach Ranch Water Suites at Fan Fest.

Home Run Dugout (10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.): Fans are invited to take some swings (with a signed wavier) at their favorite big league ballpark inside Home Run Dugout along the concourse in right field.

Live Music: A live DJ will be spinning tunes all day long inside the Bullpen Bar located adjacent to Home Run Dugout along the right field concourse.

Mustang Owners Club of Austin Charity Car Show: Fans can check out some of the coolest rides around in the Suite Parking Lot (adjacent to Highway 79).

Petting Zoo: The Fun Zone area will transform into a petting zoo filled with a variety of Spike's favorite four-legged friends, thanks to Tiny Tails to You.

Photos with Spike (10:00 - 10:40 a.m., 11:00 - 11:40 a.m., 12:00 - 12:40 p.m., 1:00 - 1:40 p.m.): Join Spike on the field for a photo!

Railyard Team Store: The Railyard Team Store will be open for fans to stock up on new Express gear for the upcoming 2022 season.

Season Memberships: Available season membership seats will be tagged with flags in the seating bowl.

Sock-Hop Inflatables: The first and third base outer concourses will have a variety of inflatables thanks to Sock-Hop.

Train Rides: Fans can hop aboard the E-Train with free train rides along the outfield concourse.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from February 17, 2022

Round Rock Express Fan Fest Is Back on Saturday, March 26 - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.