Round Rock Express Celebrate Summer with Dell Diamond Pool Rentals

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Cannonball! Although there's no baseball right now, the Round Rock Express are ready to celebrate summer by inviting fans to rent the right field swimming pool at Dell Diamond for a limited time. Thanks to H-E-B Texas Backyard, pool rentals are set to begin Wednesday, June 10 and run through the end of the month but could be extended or reduced upon further clarification of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season.

"The Round Rock Express have become synonymous with summers in Central Texas. As temperatures rise while we wait on a decision about our season, we want to invite fans out to Dell Diamond to enjoy some of the great amenities this ballpark has to offer," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Our right field swimming pool is one of the most popular areas at Dell Diamond and provides a fun and safe environment for groups and parties of all sizes."

Pool rentals are available for groups up to 25 in two-hour blocks each day of the week from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Rentals are $200 plus tax per hour Mondays through Wednesdays and $300 plus tax per hour Thursdays through Sundays. Reservations are required and available now. Additional bookings outside the time frames listed above are also available by emailing [email protected]

Food and beverage add-ons are also available through RS3 Strategic Hospitality and include ballpark favorites like hot dogs, hamburgers and pizza, as well as beer and wine. Please note, outside food and beverages are not permitted at Dell Diamond.

The safety of guests and staff remains the top priority for all events taking place at Dell Diamond. Express staff interacting guests will be required to maintain six feet of social distancing and wear appropriate face coverings and gloves at all times. Staff will also have their temperature taken upon arrival at Dell Diamond each day.

Fans interested in booking the swimming pool at Dell Diamond can do so. After filling out the online form, a member of the Express staff will be in touch to discuss booking, waivers, safety measures and possible food and beverage add-ons.

