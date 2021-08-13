Round Rock Express C Yohel Pozo Promoted to Texas Rangers

August 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Yo Yohel, you're a Big Leaguer! The Texas Rangers announced on Friday afternoon that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express C Yohel Pozo. The backstop is expected to be in uniform for the Rangers series opener against the Oakland Athletics tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. Pozo is seeking his Major League debut in his first career promotion to The Show.

One of Round Rock's most prolific hitters throughout the 2021 campaign, Pozo heads to Arlington sporting a .337 batting average (92-273) to go along with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 RBI across 66 games in his first season at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old also posted an impressive .350 on-base percentage, .608 slugging percentage and a .958 OPS. In just 66 games, Pozo already set new career highs in home runs and RBI.

Pozo currently ranks among Triple-A West League leaders in batting average (4th, .337), home runs (5th, 19), RBI (2nd, 63), hits (3rd, 92), total bases (2nd, 166), slugging percentage (6th, .608) and OPS (T-9th, .958). The Maracaibo, Venezuela native led all Express hitters with 30 multi-hit games, including a pair of multi-home run games. He blasted two-run home runs in back-to-back at-bats on June 6 against El Paso, just days after hitting home runs in three straight games from May 27-29 at Salt Lake. His 16 multi-RBI games were also tops on the team.

The 2021 campaign marks Pozo's sixth season in the minor leagues, all within the Texas Rangers organization. Through 495 career games, he owns a .286 average (536-1,871), 111 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs and 255 RBI. He was named a 2018 South Atlantic League All-Star with Class A Hickory in addition to taking home Arizona League Postseason All-Star honors in 2016 with the AZL Rangers. Pozo was originally signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Round Rock Express continue their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Express RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, 5.79) is scheduled to face Dodgers RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, 10.80) in tonight's 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Round Rock returns home on Thursday, August 19 to open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

