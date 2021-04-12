Round Rock Express Announce Updated 2021 Ticketing Information

ROUND ROCK, Texas - With Opening Day less than four weeks away, the Round Rock Express are excited to announce an update to the club's health, safety and ticketing procedures for the 2021 season. After receiving approval from Major League Baseball, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock, Dell Diamond will operate at an increased capacity beginning with Triple-A Opening Day on Thursday, May 6.

"We cannot thank the leadership at Major League Baseball, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock enough for allowing us to fully open Dell Diamond for the 2021 Triple-A baseball season," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We take tremendous pride in how this organization has hosted safe events throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to take all the necessary precautions to protect our fans. MLB will enforce a mask requirement, hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium and we will provide socially-distanced seating areas in select sections of Dell Diamond, including the Home Run Porch."

As a result of Dell Diamond's increased capacity, single-game tickets for all 60 Round Rock Express home games are available now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. The E-Train opens the 2021 season at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at Dell Diamond against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Round Rock's full 2021 schedule can be downloaded at RRExpress.com. The team's promotional schedule will be announced in the coming days.

"Major League Baseball has allowed for us to once again enjoy America's favorite pastime in person," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. "Williamson County doors are open for business and we are ready to play ball! Join me on May 6 as we celebrate the first home game of our home team, the Round Rock Express."

Detailed health, safety and ticketing procedures for the 2021 Round Rock Express season are listed below and available via RRExpress.com/Safety.

Stadium Capacity

Major League Baseball (MLB) issued a memorandum that allows clubs to defer to state and local authorities regarding the number of fans that are permitted to attend games and requirements for how fans should be seated. The Express have received permission from Williamson County and the City of Round Rock to fully open all seats in the lower seating bowl from Sections 112-128 and the outfield berms. The entire left field Home Run Porch (Sections 206-209), as well as Sections 110 and 111, will remain in a pod-style seating format for fans who wish to remain socially distanced. This plan was then approved by MLB.

As mandated by MLB, a player safety buffer zone will be enforced in the outfield berm areas surrounding both bullpens as well as the player walkway between the clubhouses and playing surface in left field. Physical distancing will be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise.

Ticketing Procedures

With Dell Diamond operating at an increased capacity, all Express Season Members will be able to fully utilize their original seat location for the 2021 season. The Express will work with Season Members located in Sections 112-128 to relocate to a socially distanced seating area if they wish to do so.

All 2020 Flex Plans have been automatically deferred to the 2021 season with each account receiving two additional bonus vouchers, free of charge. Flex Plan Members have already received their 2021 vouchers via email.

All 2020 single-game tickets will be matched at a two-for-one rate for the 2021 season, free of charge. Tickets can be exchanged based on availability for all regular season home games. Single-game ticket buyers have already received their 2021 vouchers via email.

Additionally, all tickets and parking passes issued by the Round Rock Express will now be digital to help further reduce touchpoints around the facility. Fans are strongly encouraged to enter Dell Diamond using digital tickets accessed through their smartphones, however those wishing to print their tickets at home will be allowed to do so this season.

Attendance Policies

As required by MLB's Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, all attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on Dell Diamond property for Round Rock Express baseball games, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests and to expedite fan entry.

Extended Protective Netting

In partnership with the City of Round Rock, the Express have extended the protective netting at Dell Diamond down the left field and right field lines, increasing the number of seats that will be better protected from foul balls, bats and other objects entering the seating bowl from the playing surface. The new extension of the netting now stretches from Section 112 through Section 126, ensuring the majority of the seating bowl will be further protected without deterring from fans' view or enjoyment of the game.

Additional Safety Measures

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be widely available throughout Dell Diamond and all areas of the facility accessible by fans will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against COVID-19.

To avoid unnecessary contact, Dell Diamond is striving to operate as a cashless facility beginning in 2021, instead preferring credit cards and gift cards for payment at all storefronts, including the Railyard Team Store and parking lot.

Finally, Dell Diamond is now a non-smoking and non-vaping facility. A designated smoking area is available outside the Home Plate Gate.

Dell Diamond Vaccination Site

Since early March, the Round Rock Express has partnered with Williamson County and public health services startup Curative to make Dell Diamond's parking lots available for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The venue is currently serving as Williamson County's largest vaccination hub, with the capacity to provide up to 5,000 inoculations per day. The Express are working with Curative to continue vaccination efforts concurrently during the Triple-A baseball season. All Texans 16 and up are currently eligible to receive the vaccine at Dell Diamond, regardless of their county of residence, and can join the waitlist by visiting wilco.org.

--

The Round Rock Express will continue to monitor and evaluate the team's comprehensive health, safety and ticketing procedures throughout the season, following guidance from MLB.

The Express kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

