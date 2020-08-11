Round Rock Express Announce New Date for Trolls Family Movie Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are excited to announce a new date for the family movie night at Dell Diamond featuring a screening of Trolls! After the original event was postponed due to weather in June, the outfield at Dell Diamond will now transform into the largest movie theater in town on Saturday, August 22.

Presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, gates are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the inaugural movie night at Dell Diamond are available now via RRExpress.com. Prices range from $15 for adults to $10 for kids 12 and under. Children under two years old are free with a paid adult. Electronic tickets purchased for the original June 26 date have automatically been updated to be valid for the new August 22 date. Fans who chose to print their electronic tickets are encouraged to re-print their tickets prior to arrival at Dell Diamond.

Families will have the opportunity to watch Trolls on the massive 36-foot tall by 55-foot wide videoboard up close from the field in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond capacity will be capped at under 25% of the venue's 11-acre footprint to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly. The outfield will be divided into individual square pods measuring seven feet by seven feet. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests and will have a seven-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed pod.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

DreamWorks' Trolls is a fresh, broad comedy filled with music, heart and hair-raising adventures. The film enters a colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters and discovers the story of the overly optimistic Trolls, with a constant song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have trolls in their stomach.

Featuring original music from Justin Timberlake, the film stars the voice talent of Anna Kendrick, Russell Brand, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches, Icona Pop, Quvenzhane Wallis, John Cleese and Gwen Stefani.

The inaugural family movie night at Dell Diamond is presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, a butcher shop and specialty grilling store located just east of Dell Diamond at 3800 East Palm Valley Blvd. Goodstock serves as a one-stop shop, providing everything from cuts of Nolan Ryan Beef to grilling utensils, specialty wines, and even grilling and preparation instructions from professionally trained staff.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

