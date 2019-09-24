Round Rock Express 2019 Full-Season Game Notes

The Round Rock Express steamrolled their way to an 84-56 record in the regular season, the third-best record in the club's Triple-A history. Round Rock jumped out of the gate to begin the 2019 campaign, spending 36 of the first 50 days of the season in first place. However, the San Antonio Missions surged ahead in late May to grab ahold of the division lead for 70 consecutive days until the Express fought back into the lead on August 13. Round Rock controlled the division for the remainder of the season, clinching the American Southern Division Championship and their first playoff berth since 2015 on August 30. Round Rock finished the regular season four games ahead of second-place San Antonio.

PLAYOFF BASEBALL IN ROUND ROCK

Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Round Rock kicked off the American Conference Championship Series with back-to-back, extra-inning, walkoff wins over the Iowa Cubs. The series then shifted to Iowa, where the Cubs rallied for wins in games three and four to level the series. However, the Round Rock bats burst to life in the deciding game five at Principal Park in Des Moines to capture club's first American Conference Championship since 2015. The Express then met the Sacramento River Cats in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, where the San Francisco Giants' top affiliate picked up a pair of narrow victories in games one and two at Raley Field before completing a series sweep over the Express with a game three win at Dell Diamond on September 13. Sacramento went on to defeat the Columbus Clippers in the Triple-A National Championship Game.

WINNING WHEREVER WE GO

The Round Rock Express posted equally impressive numbers at home and on the road in 2019. With a 43-27 record at Dell Diamond to go along with a 41-29 tally on the road, 2019 marked just the third time in franchise history that the club captured at least 40 wins both at home and on the road.

Home Totals Road Totals Overall Totals

Record: 43-27 Record: 41-29 Record: 84-56

Batting Average: .272 (626-2302) Batting Average: .293 (718-2450) Batting Average: .283 (1344-4752)

Runs per Game: 5.66 Runs per Game: 7.06 Runs per Game: 6.36

Home Runs: 102 Home Runs: 118 Home Runs: 220

ERA: 4.79 (339 ER/637.0 IP) ERA: 5.74 (376 ER/590.0 IP) ERA: 5.24 (714 ER/1227.0 IP)

WHIP: 1.34 WHIP: 1.52 WHIP: 1.43

Home Runs Allowed: 101 Home Runs Allowed: 105 Home Runs Allowed: 206

#20STRONG

The Round Rock Express celebrated their 20th season in 2019. The club was originally founded in 2000 as the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, winning the Texas League in their inaugural season. The Express advanced to the Triple-A Pacific Coast League in 2005.

WELCOME TO THE 30-30 CLUB

Round Rock Express OF Kyle Tucker became the fifth player in the 116-year history of the Pacific Coast League to record at least 30 steals and 30 home runs in a single season, finishing the 2019 campaign with 34 home runs and 30 steals. By accomplishing the feat, Tucker joined Albuquerque's Joc Pederson (2014), Los Angeles' Frank Demaree (1934), San Francisco's Lefty O'Doul (1927) and Salt Lake City's Tony Lazzeri (1925) in the exclusive PCL 30-30 club.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

The Round Rock Express saw as many relief appearances by position players in 2019 as the club's first 19 seasons combined. Five different E-Train position players made a total of 10 appearances on the mound this season, totaling 11.2 innings pitched. From the club's inaugural season in 2000 through 2018, eight different position players had combined to make 10 relief appearances, throwing 10.2 total innings in the process. In 2019, Round Rock C Oscar Campos (2 G, 2.1 IP), INF Alex De Goti (3 G, 3.2 IP), C Lorenzo Quintana (1 G, 1.0 IP), C Jamie Ritchie (2 G, 2.0 IP) and INF Nick Tanielu (2 G, 2.2 IP) all logged innings pitched, with De Goti becoming the first position player in Express franchise history to make three career appearances on the mound.

