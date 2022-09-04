Round Rock Drops Sunday's Series Finale to Oklahoma City

September 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (71-58) fell to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (73-56) in the six-game series finale by a final score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

Express starter RHP Cole Winn (8-6, 6.24) was tagged with the loss after a 5.0-inning outing that saw five runs, four of which were earned, on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Dodgers starter RHP Michael Grove (1-3, 3.54) earned the win after allowing three runs, one of which was earned, four hits, one walk and five punchouts through 5.0 frames. Oklahoma City RHP Andre Jackson got the save after 4.0 shutout innings of relief.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City posted the day's first two runs in the second inning. RF James Outman reached first on catcher interference before moving to second on a Jason Martin single and scoring as DH Hunter Feduccia doubled. Martin found home when 1B Devin Mann grounded out for a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 5-0 in the third when CF Drew Avans worked a leadoff walk, stole second and scored thanks to a single from 2B Michael Busch. 3B Edwin Ríos followed with a double before Outman singled to score Busch. SS Jacob Amaya knocked a sacrifice fly that sent Ríos home.

Round Rock hopped on the board in the bottom of the third frame, trimming the lead to 5-2. LF Josh Smith scored 2B Diosbel Arias with a single before being caught at second as CF J.P. Martinez grounded into a force out. Martinez finished rounding the bases with a stolen base, wild pitch and Josh Jung groundout.

DH Josh Sale made it a 5-3 game in the fifth inning when he hit the first pitch of the frame out of the park.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 1B Andy Ibáñez tallied the team's only multi-hit day as he went 2-for-4 with a double. LF Josh Smith, DH Josh Sale and 2B Diosbel Arias knocked the other three Express hits with one apiece.

The Express pitching staff struck out 14 total Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. Along with six Ks from Winn, RHP Kyle Cody and RHP Chase Lee each struck out three while RHP Demarcus Evans and RHP James Jones totaled one punchout each. The bullpen combined for 4.0 shutout innings.

Next up: After Monday's off-day, Round Rock kicks off a six-game series at Dell Diamond against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday evening at 6:35 p.m. The starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

Single game tickets are available for purchase or bring your group to Dell Diamond. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.