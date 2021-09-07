Round Rock Downs El Paso 6-3 in Labor Day Contest

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (53-53) secured a series victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (42-64) on Monday night at Southwest University Park thanks to a 6-3 win. The E-Train homered its way to the win as Round Rock reached the .500 mark for the first time since a 34-34 record on July 23.

Round Rock starter RHP Tyson Miller (3-2, 3.14) earned the win after spending 6.0 innings on the mound that saw three runs, two earned, on eight hits and one walk. El Paso starter RHP Reiss Knehr (0-2, 2.93) suffered the loss as he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks during his 2.2-inning appearance.

The Express once again claimed a first-inning lead over the Chihuahuas as 3B Josh Jung worked a two-out walk before C John Hicks brought them both in with a home run to left field on the first pitch he saw.

CF Elier Hernandez increased Round Rock's advantage to 6-0 in the fourth when he launched his first, and the Express' fifth, grand slam of the season. SS Ryan Dorow and 1B Charles Leblanc started the inning with back-to-back singles then were followed by a Carl Chester walk before Hernandez cleared the bases with his hit.

El Paso plated its first runs in the bottom of the frame when LF Taylor Kohlwey was sent home on a Gosuke Katoh double. Katoh came home on the same play as Leblanc made a throwing error that allowed the Chihuahuas to trim the Express lead to 6-2.

The home team scored one more run as 1B Yorman Rodriguez knocked a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored thanks to a single from CF Jose Azocar. The run made it a 6-3 game in the fifth inning.

During the final four frames, the Express pitching staff kept the Chihuahuas off the board as Miller finished his outing before relievers RHP Cole Uvila, RHP Jake Lemoine and RHP Buck Farmer all recorded one scoreless inning each. Uvila and Lemoine were both credited with holds as neither allowed a hit during their time on the mound. Despite allowing two El Paso hits, Farmer earned the save and clinched the 6-3 win for Round Rock.

Round Rock and El Paso play for the series finale at Southwest University Park on Tuesday night. Express LHP Brock Burke (1-5, 6.44) is set to start on the mound against Chihuahuas RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-7, 4.82). First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

