Round Rock Doubles up Chihuahuas 6-3

September 7, 2021







The Round Rock Express scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game Monday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-3. El Paso won the first game of the series but Round Rock won the next four.

El Paso's Ivan Castillo went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his six-game hitting streak. Round Rock's Elier Hernandez hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, the seventh grand slam hit against El Paso this year.

Chihuahuas reliever Steven Wilson pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. El Paso right fielder Brian O'Grady was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the fourth time a Chihuahua was ejected this season, with three of them coming in the current homestand.

Team Records: Round Rock (53-53), El Paso (42-64)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 4.50) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-7, 4.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

