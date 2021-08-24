Round Rock Clinches 3-2 Win over El Paso in Series Finale
August 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (45-50) held strong for a 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (39-55) in Tuesday night's series finale at Dell Diamond. Led by a two-run home run from LF Elier Hernandez and a 3-for-3 performance from 3B Josh Jung, the E-Train earned a 3-3 series split with the victory.
Round Rock RHP Buck Farmer (1-0, 9.00) earned the night's win with a relief performance that spanned 1.0 frame and saw one run on two hits with one strikeout. El Paso starter RHP Caleb Boushley (3-5, 5.34) got the loss after allowing all three Express runs to score on six hits while striking out five during 6.0 innings on the mound.
El Paso RF Brian O'Grady was the first runner across home plate as he hit a two-out home run to right field, giving the Chihuahuas a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The Express tied things up when SS Charles Leblanc knocked a single to drive 3B Josh Jung home after the third baseman had recorded a double then moved to third as Hernandez grounded out.
LF Taylor Kohlwey broke the tie for a 2-1 El Paso advantage in the sixth frame. Kohlwey grounded into a force out to reach first then stole second before scoring thanks to a single from CF Jose Azocar.
Round Rock took back over in the bottom of the sixth as Hernandez launched a dinger over the home bullpen, bringing in Jung, who had hit a one-out single. The blast gave the Express a 3-2 lead.
E-Train RHPs Tyler Thomas and Ryder Ryan combined for a scoreless 3.0 innings of relief to keep the Chihuahuas off the board. Thomas' two innings saw just one hit and one walk, giving him a hold while Ryan's ninth-inning performance earned him the save as he clinched Round Rock's 3-2 win.
Round Rock takes to the road as the team begins a 12-game stretch out west, starting with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) on Thursday, August 26. The Express starter, to be announced, will start up against Isotopes RHP José Mujica (2-7, 7.81). First pitch at Isotopes Park is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.
For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from August 24, 2021
- Sugar Land Used Six in Fifth to Top Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock Clinches 3-2 Win over El Paso in Series Finale - Round Rock Express
- Narrow Loss Closes Roadtrip - El Paso Chihuahuas
- José Urquidy Deals as Skeeters Take Down Dodgers - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Three Members of Round Rock Express Promoted to Texas Rangers - Round Rock Express
- Carson Strong Headlines Four NIL Partnerships for the Aces - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- RHP José Urquidy to Make Rehab Assignment Start with Skeeters - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Monday Mayhem: Rainiers Mimic Mariners with Late-Innings Rally - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aviators Extend Winning Streak with Second Straight Walk-Off Victory over Albuquerque, 7-6 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Trammell's ninth-inning blast sinks River Cats - Sacramento River Cats
- Solid Effort Falls Short at Las Vegas - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bees Come up Short in Double Header - Salt Lake Bees
- Reno Sweeps Second Doubleheader with 2-0 Victory over Salt Lake - Reno Aces
- El Paso Earns 9-6 Win over Round Rock on Monday Night - Round Rock Express
- Siri, Sugar Land Foil Rally - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Jose Siri Go-Ahead Homer Leads Skeeters Past OKC - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Chihuahuas Pull away from Round Rock - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Round Rock Express Stories
- Round Rock Clinches 3-2 Win over El Paso in Series Finale
- Three Members of Round Rock Express Promoted to Texas Rangers
- El Paso Earns 9-6 Win over Round Rock on Monday Night
- Round Rock RHP Collin Wiles Named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week
- Express Use 10-Run Inning to Defeat Chihuahuas 12-5