Round Rock Clinches 3-2 Win over El Paso in Series Finale

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (45-50) held strong for a 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (39-55) in Tuesday night's series finale at Dell Diamond. Led by a two-run home run from LF Elier Hernandez and a 3-for-3 performance from 3B Josh Jung, the E-Train earned a 3-3 series split with the victory.

Round Rock RHP Buck Farmer (1-0, 9.00) earned the night's win with a relief performance that spanned 1.0 frame and saw one run on two hits with one strikeout. El Paso starter RHP Caleb Boushley (3-5, 5.34) got the loss after allowing all three Express runs to score on six hits while striking out five during 6.0 innings on the mound.

El Paso RF Brian O'Grady was the first runner across home plate as he hit a two-out home run to right field, giving the Chihuahuas a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Express tied things up when SS Charles Leblanc knocked a single to drive 3B Josh Jung home after the third baseman had recorded a double then moved to third as Hernandez grounded out.

LF Taylor Kohlwey broke the tie for a 2-1 El Paso advantage in the sixth frame. Kohlwey grounded into a force out to reach first then stole second before scoring thanks to a single from CF Jose Azocar.

Round Rock took back over in the bottom of the sixth as Hernandez launched a dinger over the home bullpen, bringing in Jung, who had hit a one-out single. The blast gave the Express a 3-2 lead.

E-Train RHPs Tyler Thomas and Ryder Ryan combined for a scoreless 3.0 innings of relief to keep the Chihuahuas off the board. Thomas' two innings saw just one hit and one walk, giving him a hold while Ryan's ninth-inning performance earned him the save as he clinched Round Rock's 3-2 win.

Round Rock takes to the road as the team begins a 12-game stretch out west, starting with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) on Thursday, August 26. The Express starter, to be announced, will start up against Isotopes RHP José Mujica (2-7, 7.81). First pitch at Isotopes Park is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

