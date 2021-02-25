Round Rock Classic Returns to Dell Diamond on Friday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Peak Events, LLC and the City of Round Rock, are excited to host the second annual Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond from Friday, February 26-Sunday, February 28. The three-day college tournament features the Auburn Tigers (5-0), Baylor Bears (1-2), Oklahoma Sooners (2-2) and Texas A&M Aggies (2-3).

The 2021 Round Rock Classic begins on Friday, February 26 at 12:00 p.m. with Auburn against Oklahoma, followed by a 6:00 p.m. matchup between Texas A&M and Baylor. Day two also begins at 12:00 p.m. with Baylor taking on Auburn prior to a 6:00 p.m. start for Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The final day of the Classic starts with an 11:00 a.m. game between Auburn and Texas A&M before the Classic finale featuring Oklahoma and Baylor at 5:00 p.m.

A full schedule for the Round Rock Classic is as follows (designated home team is listed second):

Friday, February 26

12:00 p.m. - Game 1: Auburn vs Oklahoma

6:00 p.m. - Game 2: Texas A&M vs Baylor

Saturday, February 27

12:00 p.m. - Game 3: Baylor vs Auburn

6:00 p.m. - Game 4: Oklahoma vs Texas A&M

Sunday, February 28

11:00 a.m. - Game 5: Auburn vs Texas A&M

5:00 p.m. - Game 6: Oklahoma vs Baylor

All games are set to be broadcast live on FloSports, available.

The Classic is set to host fans at a reduced capacity of approximately 3,500 attendees. Due to attendance restrictions and in order to uphold COVID-19 safety procedures and recommended guidelines, each game will be sold individually. The stadium will be cleared following the first game of each day. Fans will have the ability to enter the stadium one hour prior to the start of each game. Additional ballpark safety information and mask protocols can be found at RoundRockClassic.net.

Tickets for the 2021 Round Rock Classic are available now at RoundRockClassic.net. Follow the Round Rock Classic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

