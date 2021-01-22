Round Rock Classic Announces 2021 Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Peak Events, LLC and the City of Round Rock, are excited to announce that tickets are now available for the 2021 Round Rock Classic via RoundRockClassic.net. The second annual event, set to take place February 26-28 at Dell Diamond, returns with a focus on fan safety and following the most stringent of player testing guidelines found in college baseball.

This year's event is set to feature Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The 2021 Round Rock Classic begins on Friday, February 26 at 12:00 p.m. with Auburn against Oklahoma, followed by a 6:00 p.m. matchup between Texas A&M and Baylor. Day two also begins at 12:00 p.m. with Baylor taking on Auburn prior to a 6:00 p.m. start for Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The final day of the Classic starts with an 11:00 a.m. game between Auburn and Texas A&M before the Classic finale featuring Oklahoma and Baylor at 5:00 p.m.

A full schedule for the Round Rock Classic is as follows (designated home team is listed second):

Friday, February 26

12:00 p.m. - Game 1: Auburn vs Oklahoma

6:00 p.m. - Game 2: Texas A&M vs Baylor

Saturday, February 27

12:00 p.m. - Game 3: Baylor vs Auburn

6:00 p.m. - Game 4: Oklahoma vs Texas A&M

Sunday, February 28

11:00 a.m. - Game 5: Auburn vs Texas A&M

5:00 p.m. - Game 6: Oklahoma vs Baylor

All games are set to be broadcast live on FloSports, available.

"We can't wait to welcome baseball back to Dell Diamond for the Round Rock Classic," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "This year's field is loaded with some of the best teams in the country and we are looking forward to hosting the tournament in a safe and responsible, socially distant manner."

The Classic is set to host fans at a reduced capacity of approximately 3,500 attendees. Due to attendance restrictions and in order to uphold COVID-19 safety procedures and recommended guidelines, each game will be sold individually. The stadium will be cleared following the first game of each day. Fans will have the ability to enter the stadium one hour prior to the start of each game. Dell Diamond and the Round Rock Express have hosted numerous events throughout the last year, including a temporary expansion team in the Texas Collegiate League, and have set the example for how to operate events safely and efficiently in a COVID-19 world.

"We are excited about hosting the second annual Round Rock Classic," President of Peak Events Ryan Holloway said. "In our mission of being the #BestOutsideOfOmaha, it is very important that we continue with hosting this first class, fan focused event. The partnership with the Round Rock Express will really shine this year as they have been the leader in stadium entertainment by putting on numerous events since the pandemic hit. We are excited to provide a heck of a lineup and will do so in a safe manner."

Additional ballpark safety information and mask protocols can be found at RoundRockClassic.net.

Applications for media credentials to cover the three-day college tournament are now being accepted. To apply for credentials, please click here. For questions or issues with submitting the online form, contact Round Rock Express Manager, PR/Communications Andrew Felts by phone at (512) 238-2213 or via email at afelts@rrexpress.com. Please note, existing Round Rock Express credentials will not be valid for the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.

Advance tickets for the 2021 Round Rock Classic are available now at RoundRockClassic.net. Follow the Round Rock Classic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

