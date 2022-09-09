Round Rock 3B Josh Jung Promoted to Texas

September 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Josh! The Texas Rangers announced on Friday afternoon that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express 3B Josh Jung. The eighth overall selection in 2019 by the Rangers will make his debut tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Jung will bat seventh and play third base. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Jung began the season on the 60-day Injured List following surgery for a torn labrum in February. After he appeared in five games in the Arizona Complex League, Jung made his return with the Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on August 9. He announced his return with a 1-for-3 night that included a booming 360-foot, three-run home run.

The 24-year-old appeared in 23 games for the Express and slashed .273/.321/.525 with seven doubles, six home runs, 24 RBI and 15 runs scored. He began the season on a 10-game hitting streak that included a .391 (16-41) average, five doubles, five home runs, 17 RBI and eight runs scored.

On August 16 against El Paso, Jung busted out for a 3-for-5 night with two home runs, six RBI and two runs scored. It was the first multi-homer game of his professional career. In 58 games at the Triple-A level between 2021 and 2022, Jung posted a .316 (74-234) average with 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored and 22 walks. He also owned a remarkable .987 OPS.

Jung played his collegiate baseball at Texas Tech University where he was named the 2019 Big-12 Co-Player of the Year. He earned 15 All-America awards over his three seasons. Jung is a native Texan and graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Round Rock Express continue a crucial series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) on Friday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock is just 1.0 game back of first place in the Pacific Coast League East Division with 18 games remaining. Express LHP Kolby Allard (2-3, 4.81) is set to take the mound against Sugar Land RHP Chad Donato (4-7, 4.98). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are available for purchase or bring your group to Dell Diamond. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.