Round Four

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







A field of eight teams is set for the knockout stage of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, with hosts decided for quarterfinals draws on Wednesday, August 12. Dramatic results and clinching scenarios all factored into an action-packed Round Four slate of matches.

Dan Lucas breaks down all the action from the USL Studio in the latest Prinx Tires USL Cup Recap Show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026

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