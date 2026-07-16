Round Four
Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
A field of eight teams is set for the knockout stage of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, with hosts decided for quarterfinals draws on Wednesday, August 12. Dramatic results and clinching scenarios all factored into an action-packed Round Four slate of matches.
Dan Lucas breaks down all the action from the USL Studio in the latest Prinx Tires USL Cup Recap Show.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Monterey Bay FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- LSC Acquires Forward Malcolm Fry Via Loan from MLS' New England Revolution - Lexington SC
- Detroit City FC, Mayor Mary Sheffield and Other Dignitaries Officially Break Ground on AlumniFi Field - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: Sporting JAX vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 7 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Colton Swan Called up to United States Squad for Concacaf U-20 Championship - Charleston Battery
- LouCity's Dayes Called up to U.S. U-19 National Team for Continental Championship - Louisville City FC
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