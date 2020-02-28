Roughriders Unveil Massive Promo Schedule for 2020 Season

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce the most exciting, jam-packed promotional schedule in franchise history for the 2020 season!

The RoughRiders are rolling out 9 celebrity appearances, 42 theme nights, 11 giveaways and a franchise-record 25 fireworks shows over the course of 70 home games, beginning on Opening Night, Thursday, April 16.

Frisco's impressive parade of celebrity appearances begins in May, bringing two celebrities to the ballpark. On Friday, May 15, Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez from The Office) makes an appearance for An American Workplace Night (A Tribute to The Office) and Donny Most (Ralph Malph from Happy Days) certainly has "still got it" for Perfectamundo Night (A Tribute to Happy Days) on Friday, May 29.

A pair more will stop through in June! Chase from Paw Patrol will be a tail-waggin' good time for kids with Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Day on Sunday, June 14 and George Wendt (Norm Peterson from Cheers) will raise a cold one on Saturday, June 27 for Cheers to Cheers Night.

It does not get much better than July, when four - yes, four - celebrities will appear at the ballpark! Charlene Tilton (Lucy Ewing from Dallas) will help honor this great state with Texas Celebration Night, Friday, July 17, before John O'Hurley (J. Peterman from Seinfeld) drops by for A Night About Nothing (A Tribute to Seinfeld) on Saturday, July 18.

Scott Schwartz, who famously had his tongue stuck to a pole as the character Flick in the movie A Christmas Story, will be on hand for A Christmas Story in July Night on Saturday, July 25. Jason Hervey (older brother Wayne Arnold from The Wonder Years) will then recall life in the suburbs for Anytown, USA Night (A Throwback to The Wonder Years) on Friday, July 31, to conclude a fantastic month in Frisco.

Last, but certainly not least, Dave Coulier (Joey from Full House) will tell you to "Cut. It. Out." when he appears on Saturday, August 8 for A Really Full House Night, reprising his appearance at Dr Pepper Ballpark in 2015, which drew a crowd of nearly 12,000 fans.

While this season is full of fun, exciting theme nights, A Christmas Story in July Night on Saturday, July 25 will be one you do not want to miss. In addition to Schwartz's appearance, get there early for a MAJOR AWARD... a Teddy Lamp Leg Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans) and stay late for Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus, powered by Pyro Shows of Texas!

Additionally, the RoughRiders will honor the precious relationship between fathers and their daughters in #GirlDad Night on Saturday, April 18. Fathers and daughters will be highlighted on the field, concourse and videoboard throughout this wonderful night.

The packed promo schedule starts early when the RoughRiders open the season with an 11-game homestand. Over the course of the 11 games, fans will enjoy 10 theme nights and 5 fireworks shows!

See more of this packed 2020 promotional schedule:

Celebrity Appearances:

-May 15: Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez from the Office)

-May 29: Donny Most (Ralph Malph from Happy Days)

-June 14: Chase (Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol)

-June 27: George Wendt (Norm Peterson from Cheers)

-July 17: Charlene Tilton (Lucy Ewing from Dallas)

-July 18: John O'Hurley (J. Peterman from Seinfeld)

-July 25: Scott Schwartz (Flick from A Christmas Story)

-July 31: Jason Hervey (Wayne Arnold from The Wonder Years)

-August 8: David Coulier (Joey from Full House)

Theme Nights:

-April 17: Sports City USA Night, Frisco ISD Night presented by Whataburger

-April 18: #GirlDad Night, Girl Scout Night

-April 19: Zoo Day

-April 24: 90s Night

-April 25: Operation Duck Night

-April 26: Halfway to Halloween Night

-May 7: Siete de May Celebration

-May 15: An American Workplace Night (A Tribute to The Office)

-May 16: Military Appreciation Night presented by Warrior's Agency

-May 17: Princess and Pirates Night

-May 29: Perfectamundo Night (A Tribute to Happy Days)

-May 30: Graduation Night

-May 31: Scooby-Doo Night

-June 9: Super Splash Day presented by SafeSplash Swim School

-June 12: First Responders Night

-June 13: Great Outdoors Night

-June 14: Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Day

-June 26: Wizarding Night

-June 27: Cheers to Cheers Night

-July 2: Stars & Stripes Celebration Pt. 1

-July 3: Stars & Stripes Celebration Pt. 2

-July 17: Texas Celebration Night

-July 18: A Night About Nothing (A Tribute to Seinfeld)

-July 19: Elite Sports Night

-July 25: A Christmas Story in July Night

-July 26: Girl Power Night

-July 31: Anytown, USA (A Throwback to The Wonder Years)

-August 2: Kids Runs the Show Night

-August 7: Whataburger Night, Players Night

-August 8: A Really Full House Night

-August 9: Star Wars Night

-August 28: Dallas Stars Night

-September 4: College Night

-September 5: State Fair Night

-September 6: E-Sports Night

Giveaways:

-April 17: Sports City USA Youth Shirsey (first 500 kids, 12 and under)

-April 19: Kids Safari Bucket Hat presented by Children's Health (first 500 kids, 12 and under)

-May 16: Military T-Shirt presented by Warrior's Agency (first 1,500 fans)

-May 17: Pirates and Princess Giveaway presented by Children's Health (first 500 kids, 12 and under)

-May 31: Scooby-Doo Lunch Box presented by Children's Health (first 500 kids, 12 and under)

-June 13: Hunting Camo Hat (first 1,500 fans)

-July 19: TBD Giveaway presented by Children's Health (first 500 kids, 12 and under)

-July 25: Teddy Leg Lamp Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans)

-August 2: Riders Youth Jersey presented by Children's Health (first 500 kids, 12 and under)

-August 7: Mystery Player Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans)

-August 28: Teddy Hockey Bobblehead (first 1,500 fans)

Fireworks Nights:

Every Friday and Saturday Night, plus Thursday, April 16 and Thursday, July 2.

Other Special Nights:

-April 20: Education Day #1 presented by Dippin' Dots

-April 21: Bark in the Park #1

-April 22: Education Day #2

-May 6: Education Day #3 presented by Dippin' Dots

-May 17: Bark in the Park #2

-May 31: Bark in the Park #3

-September 2: Education Day #4/Business Person Special Day

Daily Promotions in 2020:

-Margarita Monday: Mondays are tough - have a margarita! Join us on Mondays this season for margarita specials.

-Half-Off for Hunger: Help us fight hunger every Tuesday! Donate a canned food item and receive half-off admission in select areas.

-Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company: Relish this: $1 hot dogs every Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company!

-Thirsty Thursday and Party @ the Yard: Weekends start on Thursday with Party @ the Yard and Thirsty Thursday drink specials!

-Fireworks Friday: Celebrate the end of the week by watching fireworks from the field!

-Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus: Enjoy fireworks from the field after each Saturday game presented by Lexus.

-KIDS RULETM Sundays presented by Children's Health: The kids are taking over on Sundays! KIDS RULETM Sundays presented by Children's Health are back with pregame catch on the field and postgame kids run the bases EVERY. SINGLE. SUNDAY.

The RoughRiders begin their 2020 home slate on April 16 against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Single-game tickets and more are available at RidersBaseball.com and over the phone at (972) 731-9200.

