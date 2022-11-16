RoughRiders Unveil Brand New Logo for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Series

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to release a new logo designed by Marvel as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series in 2023.

The new logo will not only be featured on on-field caps and jerseys for the teams 2023 Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game, but will also be available for fans to purchase beginning on November 18th on RidersBaseball.com.

"The first phase of MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season."

The RoughRiders, along with the other 95 participating teams across Minor League Baseball, will wear the Marvel-inspired uniforms for at least one game in both 2023 and 2024.

As part of the special event and content series, a "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book will be distributed at Riders Field and other participating MiLB ballparks during the 2023 season.

Fans can find information on the multi-year partnership between Marvel and MLB by visiting http://www.milb.com/marvel.

The RoughRiders Defenders of the Diamond game date will be announced with the RoughRiders 2023 Promotional Schedule at a later date.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

