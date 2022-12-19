RoughRiders to Host Bad Choices Night in 2023

FRISCO, Texas - In light of the disappointing sale price for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run baseball, the Frisco RoughRiders will celebrate regrettable decisions when the club hosts "Bad Choices Night" at Riders Field during the 2023 season.

In honor of Dallas resident Cory Youmans selling Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball at auction for $1.5 million after he was originally offered $3 million, the Riders are extending an invitation to Youmans to attend the game in Frisco and throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

"We've all been there and made choices we'd like to have back. Cory's bad choice just happened to be in the spotlight. We want to celebrate him and let him know he's not alone" said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett.

Throughout the game, we'll highlight other unfortunate choices from the world of sports and beyond while playing music that celebrates the ones we'd like a do-over. While the date of the event has not been finalized, it will be during the height of summer in the Texas Heat. In keeping with the spirit of the evening, the RoughRiders will be giving a glass of warm milk to anyone who wants to emulate Ron Burgundy's "Bad Choice" in the original Anchorman film.

The RoughRiders have also invited former Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett and former White Sox player Robin Ventura to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and join in the fun for reasons that every DFW sports fan is well aware of.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

