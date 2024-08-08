Roughriders Silence the Crowd with Late 4th Quarter TD: CFL

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Patterson finds Bane Jr. to grab the first TD of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.