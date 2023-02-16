RoughRiders Sign Partnership with Herman Marshall Whiskey

February 16, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and Herman Marshall Whiskey have come to terms on an extensive, multi-year partnership agreement.

"We are thrilled to announce this multifaceted relationship with Herman Marshall," said Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager. "It was important for us to partner with a company that is a vibrant, local brand with true Texas roots. With their current expansion in the north Dallas area, this could not have come at a better time and we are excited to welcome them into Riders Field."

This partnership includes naming rights to the bar on the third-base side of the concourse, formerly the Bull Moose Saloon, now dubbed the Herman Marshall Saloon. Additionally, Herman Marshall becomes the official bourbon of the Frisco RoughRiders.

The agreement also includes the presenting sponsorship of the Road to the Show presented by Herman Marshall. Every former RoughRiders player who debuts in the big leagues will be presented with a custom-engraved bottle of Herman Marshall whiskey.

"We are extremely excited about opening the new Herman Marshall Saloon at Riders Field. We think that by bringing the authentic whiskey and tasting room vibe that we're known for, Herman Marshall and the RoughRiders will now have the chance to help grow the rapidly growing Texas whiskey boom," said Jason Grounds, VP of Sales and Operation at Herman Marshall.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Both season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale for the 20th Anniversary Season. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 16, 2023

RoughRiders Sign Partnership with Herman Marshall Whiskey - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.