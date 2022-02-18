RoughRiders Release Biggest Promotional Schedule in Franchise History

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce a massive, action-packed promotional schedule for the 2022 season. The RoughRiders 69 home games will feature fireworks shows, celebrity appearances and plenty of fun for the whole family!

In 2022, Riders Field will host 25 fireworks shows (every Friday and Saturday and a double-fireworks show on July 3rd), 10 guest appearances, the most giveaways ever and some of the best theme nights in franchise history!

The season starts with a loud crack of the bat on Opening Weekend with giveaways every night from Friday, April 8th through Sunday, April 10th. After holding the best record in the South Division for all 119 games of 2021, but missing the playoffs due to a change in the postseason-qualifying rules, the Riders will still celebrate their 2021 South Division Championship* all weekend long.

At the end of April, help the RoughRiders usher in the new month on Saturday, April 23rd with Its Gonna Be May Night. NSYNC's own Chris Kirkpatrick will be on hand while they flashback to the 90s and 2000s with a boy band-themed giveaway and throwback themes!

This season, the RoughRiders will proudly be a part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program celebrating Latin American heritage. They will unveil their identity before the season. The program's first game will be Cinco De Mayo and the RoughRiders will also transform into their Copa identity on Friday, May 27th, Saturday, July 16th and Thursday, September 8th. The RoughRiders Copa program is brought to you by Baylor Scott & White Health.

Over three dates, the RoughRiders will also play as a former Negro Leagues team, the Dallas Black Giants, in 2022! The president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, will be at Riders Field as part of a huge celebration joint celebration of Father's Day and Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19th. The Riders will also play as the Black Giants on Sunday, August 14th and Wednesday, September 7th. For more information on the Dallas Black Giants Program, click here.

There is no better place in the Metroplex to see fireworks on Sunday, July 3rd than Riders Field as part of Stars and Stripes Weekend. The RoughRiders will feature three-straight nights of fireworks, culminating in the biggest fireworks show of the year on July 3rd!

Fan favorites State Fair Night with the Frisco Corny Dogs on Saturday, August 27th and Dallas Stars Night on Friday, September 9th also return late in the season for two of the most exciting theme nights of the year!

Additionally, every Wednesday at Riders Field will be Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday where a former baseball legend will make an appearance for a meet and greet! Baseball legends include Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins, Tom Grieve and many more!

Tickets are on sale now, so get them now! Visit RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.334.1993.

There are plenty of games to look forward to in 2022! Check out a list of the year's promotions below.

Daily Promotions in 2022:

-Silver Slugger Tuesday: Fans 65 years old and up will receive a discounted ticket price when they show their ID at the RoughRiders Box Office.

-Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday: Every Wednesday brings a baseball legend to Riders Field for a meet and greet!

-Thirsty Thursday: Weekends start on Thursday with Thirsty Thursday drink specials.

-Fireworks Friday: Celebrate the end of the week by watching fireworks!

-Sky-Lit Saturdays: Enjoy fireworks after each Saturday game.

-Kids Sunday Funday: The kids are taking over on Sundays! Kids Sunday Funday is back with a kid-themed day at Riders Field.

The Breakdown of 2022:

-Friday, April 8th: Division Champions* Weekend; Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Carpet Tech; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, April 9th: Division Champions* Weekend; 2021 Division Champions Pennant giveaway; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, April 10th: Division Champions* Weekend; Allen ISD Night; Pregame Easter Egg Hunt; Riders Kids' Division Champions T-Shirt giveaway; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, April 19th: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, April 20th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, April 21st: Frisco ISD Night presented by Whataburger; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, April 22nd: IHeartFrisco Night; Girl Scout Night; Frisco-themed giveaway presented by Visit Frisco; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, April 23rd: It's Gonna Be May Night; Boy band-themed giveaway; Appearance and meet and greet with Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC); Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, April 24th: Crayola Day at the Ballpark; Color in Kids Jersey Giveaway; Bark in the Park; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, May 3rd: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, May 4th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday with meet and greet

-Thursday, May 5th: Cinco de Mayo with Copa identity presented by Baylor Scott & White Health; Copa-themed giveaway; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, May 6th: FC Dallas Night; Riders Soccer Scarf giveaway; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, May 7th: Kentucky Derby at the Diamond; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, May 8th: Baseball Mom Night/Mother's Day; Wine Bottle Holder giveaway; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, May 17th: Education Day presented by Olsson with 11:05 a.m. first pitch; Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, May 18th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, May 19th: NFT Night; NFT giveaway; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, May 20th: Hometown Heroes Weekend; First Responders Night; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, May 21st: Hometown Heroes Weekend; Armed Forces Day; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, May 22nd: Hometown Heroes Weekend; Strike Out Cancer Night; Kids activities with Frisco Parks and Rec; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, May 24th: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, May 25th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday (featuring Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins)

-Thursday, May 26th: Salute to Supply Chain Night; Giveaway pending delivery...Stuck at sea; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, May 27th: Copa Night; Copa-themed giveaway; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, May 28th: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, May 29th: Bark in the Park; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, June 14th: Super Splash Day presented by Olsson with 12:05 p.m. first pitch; Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, June 15th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, June 16th: Tribute to the Suburbs Night; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, June 17th: Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, June 18th: Whataburger Food Bank Night; Scout Night; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, June 19th: Father's Day; Juneteenth; Salute to the Dallas Black Giants with Black Giants uniforms; Dallas Black Giants hat giveaway; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, June 28th: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, June 29th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, June 30th: Singles Night; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, July 1st: Stars and Stripes Weekend; Mini flags giveaway; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, July 2nd: Stars and Stripes Weekend; Mini flags giveaway; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, July 3rd: Stars and Stripes Weekend; Mini flags giveaway; Double-fireworks show; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, July 12th: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, July 13th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, July 14th: Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, July 15th: Christmas in July; Teddy Leg Lamp Bobblehead giveaway; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, July 16th: Copa Night; Copa-themed giveaway; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, July 17th: Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Buckner; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, August 2nd: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, August 3rd: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, August 4th: Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, August 5th: Lone Star Weekend; Whataburger Night; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, August 6th: Lone Star Weekend; Welcome to Texas Night; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, August 7th: Baseball Movie Night; Back to School Night; Lunch box giveaway; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, August 9th: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, August 10th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, August 11th: 8/11 Day presented by CoServ; Giveaway presented by CoServ; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, August 12th: Golf Night; Golf-themed giveaway; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, August 13th: Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, August 14th: Salute to Dallas Black Giants Night; Dallas Black Giants Jersey Figurine giveaway; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, August 23rd: Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, August 24th: Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday

-Thursday, August 25th: College Night; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, August 26th: Bark in the Park; Dog bandana giveaway; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, August 27th: State Fair Night; Frisco Corny Dogs Night; Corny Dogs Socks giveaway; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, August 28th: Frisco Discovery Center Day; Kids Sunday Funday

-Tuesday, September 6th: Education Day Game presented by Olsson with 11:05 a.m. first pitch; Silver Slugger Tuesday

-Wednesday, September 7th: Salute to the Dallas Black Giants; Texas Baseball Legend Wednesday (featuring Tom Grieve)

-Thursday, September 8th: Hispanic Heritage Night; Copa Night presented by Baylor Scott & White Health; Thirsty Thursday

-Friday, September 9th: Dallas Stars Night; Stars/RoughRiders Beanie giveaway; Fireworks Friday

-Saturday, September 10th: Fan Appreciation Night; Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show

-Sunday, September 11th: Patriot Day; Kids Sunday Funday

**All giveaways are while supplies last and are subject to change.

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

