RoughRiders Release 2025 Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, have released their 2025 game schedule.

The RoughRiders are slated to play a 138-game schedule in 2025, which includes 69 home dates at Riders Field. The season kicks off at home from April 4th - 6th versus the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate).

One of the most exciting elements of the 2025 RoughRiders schedule is 12 fun-filled weekends at Riders Field, spanning from early April to mid-September. There will be two home weekends per month with the exception of May and August (three home weekends) and September (one).

The Riders will kick off July 4th week at Riders Field in 2025 against the Arkansas Travelers (a Seattle Mariners affiliate) from July 1st - 3rd.

The RoughRiders will also host back-to-back series for the only time in 2025 from May 13th - 25th against the Corpus Christi Hooks and the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate).

Corpus Christi will make three trips to Frisco. The Astros affiliate heads to Riders Field from April 4th - 6th, May 13th - 18th and July 18th - 20th.

The All-Star Break will be from July 14th to July 17th.

Frisco will both start and end the season at home in 2025.

Game times for the 2025 season will be announced at a later date.

