RoughRiders, Peak Events Announce Extension to Host Frisco College Baseball Classic Through 2026

April 24, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Peak Events and the Frisco RoughRiders are proud to announce a partnership extension to continue the Frisco College Baseball Classic Presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at the Star through 2026.

The Frisco Classic will continue to feature four of the country's top teams spanning three days of play at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, TX. The weekend tournament will carry on the round robin format hosting two games per day with each team playing the other three times over 3 days. Beginning in 2017, the Frisco Classic has continuously drawn top programs from around the country with the likes of Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Baylor, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, & California just to name a few. The 2020 line-up is no different as Texas A&M and Oklahoma State return for a second time along with UCLA and Illinois making their first appearance in the event.

In the first three years of hosting the event in Frisco, the Classic has drawn fans from all over the state of Texas and beyond, averaging a daily attendance of over 7,000. The event culminated in 2018 with a sellout crowd of over 10,000 when Texas A&M faced off against Baylor.

"We are extremely excited to continue hosting this event in Frisco," Peak Events President Ryan Holloway said. "The Frisco RoughRiders are a first-class organization and highly respected in the baseball industry. Chuck Greenberg, Andy Milovich, Scott Burchett, Kathryne Buckley and their entire staff have been outstanding to work with as they have been instrumental to the success that the Frisco Classic has seen over the past 3 years. We look forward to continuing to provide that regional-like atmosphere for participating teams and attending fans and are thrilled to continue bringing in top teams to compete in one of the best ballparks in the country."

"The Frisco Classic has proven to be an outstanding platform for welcoming baseball back to Dr Pepper Ballpark each spring," RoughRiders President & General Manager Andy Milovich said. "We are excited to continue to make the Frisco Classic the 'best outside of Omaha'."

The 2020 Frisco Classic is set to take place February 28th through March 1st with game times and schedule to be announced at a later date.

Advanced Tickets For the 2020 Frisco Classic will be available in early June at friscoclassic.com/tickets. Follow the Frisco Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.