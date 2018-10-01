RoughRiders Host Annual Fall Festival Saturday, October 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark

October 1, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are hosting their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Admission is free with a donation of a canned food item to benefit North Texas Food Bank.

The Fall Festival includes a petting zoo, pumpkin painting and an opportunity to play catch on the field. With Halloween around the corner, fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes. And new for this year's festival, the Riders are introducing a Trunk or Treat trail benefitting the S.H.E.R.I.F.F Fund.

The following areas will also be open during the Fall Festival

* Select concessions stands (featuring $1 Dr Pepper products, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, Cracker Jack, chips and beer)

* The Primrose Playground and the Riders Playground presented by North Texas Municipal Water District

* The Riders Outpost team store (featuring 25% off the entire store and a special 40% off Under Armour apparel)

* RoughRiders mascots and the team dog, Brooks, will be in attendance

In addition to the festival, the event also gives season ticket members the opportunity to select or relocate their seats for the 2019 season. Fans who can't attend the event but would like to select or relocate their seats can contact their ticket sales representative or call (972) 731-9200 for more information.

The 2019 season begins Thursday, April 4 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Group hospitality packages are now on sale for 2019, including outings in the world-famous Choctaw Lazy River, luxury suites and the Diamond Deck. Information on season ticket packages will be released soon. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 1, 2018

RoughRiders Host Annual Fall Festival Saturday, October 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.