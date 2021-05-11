RoughRiders Finish off First Home Stand with Jam-Packed Week

FRISCO, Texas - After winning their first series of the year 4-2 over Midland, the Frisco RoughRiders are back in action against the Corpus Christi Hooks from Tuesday, May 11th to Sunday, May 16th.

One of the main highlights of the week is Armed Forces Day on Saturday, featuring American Legion Post 178's color guard, specialty jerseys and an American-themed Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show, presented by Lexus.

On Sunday, the Riders will honor the McKinney High School Girls Lacrosse team, who won the D2 State Championship last week over Prosper, 18-9.

Take a look at the rest of the week:

Wednesday, May 12th vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company. Hot dogs are just $2 from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, May 13th vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 domestic and $3 craft beers from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, May 14th vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks Friday with a postgame fireworks show!

Saturday, May 15th vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

Armed Forces Day featuring military-themed jerseys and honoring of those currently serving. Also, Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus.

Sunday, May 16th vs. Corpus Christi - 4:05 p.m.

Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM.

For tickets and more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

