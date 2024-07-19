Sports stats



Roughriders Find the End Zone in the 3rd: CFL

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Patterson finds Ratkovich for a 15 yard TD to give the Roughriders the lead.
