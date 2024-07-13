Roughriders Answer Back with a Huge Touchdown Drive!: CFL

July 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







A Mario Alford 41-yd kick-off return followed by a 51-yd pickup from Samuel Emilus sets up Saskatchewan for their first touchdown of the game.

