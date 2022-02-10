RoughRiders Announce New Dallas Black Giants Identity for 2022 Season

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce that they will be playing under the moniker "Dallas Black Giants" over three dates during the 2022 season as a tribute to the Dallas-based Negro Leagues team in the early to mid-1900s. The first of these games will take place on Juneteenth (June 19th) while the RoughRiders will also play as the Black Giants on August 14th and September 7th.

These dates are now on presale and tickets can be purchased.

"I've been fortunate to hear countless stories about the Negro Leagues from the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick over the years," RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas said. "The work he and his staff have done in raising awareness for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in my hometown of Kansas City has been beyond impressive. I wanted the RoughRiders to be a part of the storytelling in some fashion...to share the history of the game of baseball with those in and around our community, especially history that may not be widely known. We are excited about bringing the Dallas Black Giants back to life in Frisco this summer."

From the early 1900s into their heyday in the 1920s and 30s, the Dallas Black Giants played host to an entertaining, loud, fast-paced style of baseball synonymous with the Negro Leagues legends of the time. Future Hall of Famer Ernie Banks highlighted a long list of alumni who donned uniforms in downtown Dallas for the Black Giants.

On Juneteenth, Kendrick will be in attendance to throw out the first pitch and meet fans. Additionally, there will be giveaways prior to all three dates and themes that will recreate the excitement and pageantry of the Black Giants Negro Leagues games.

"Fans flocked to see [Negro Leagues] games, so they played a vital role in their communities," Kendrick said. "It brought a level of joy and excitement to African American communities throughout this country. That's why the spirit of what's being done in the minor leagues now is so vitally important because it is opening up the opportunity to make those fans feel welcome back into the stadium."

The Dallas Black Giants program would not possible without community partnerships to lead the RoughRiders forward. If your organization would like to be a part of the Dallas Black Giants Nights, please click here. A portion of the community partnership proceeds will benefit underrepresented groups through the RoughRiders Foundation.

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

