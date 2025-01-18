Sports stats



Calgary Roughnecks

Roughnecks Take Down Swarm in OT

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Calgary wins a thriller in overtime against Georgia!

Final score: 11-8

Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Roughnecks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central