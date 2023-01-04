Roudebush Named SPHL December Player of the Month

January 4, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been named the league's Player of the Month for December. This marks only the second time in franchise history that a Dawg has won the monthly award, with goalie Brad Barone winning it in February 2018.

Roudebush was in net for the entirety of Roanoke's franchise-record-setting nine-game winning streak that started back on November 25, and the franchise record-tying point streak of ten games that dated back to November 23. Roanoke's goaltender recorded five games of a save percentage over .930, including his first shutout of the season on December 29 against Quad City. Dating back to November 23, Roudebush had a stretch where he went 10-2-1 with a .913 save percentage, 2.16 goals against average, a shutout, and a goalie fight.

During this run in net for the Dawgs, the six-foot-three goalie also broke the all-time record for wins by a Dawgs goalie on the same night he featured in the team's first-ever goalie fight, in a 3-2 win over Knoxville on December 1. From November 19 until he finally was rested on December 30, Roudebush appeared in net for the Dawgs for a jaw-dropping 13 consecutive games. The Ohio native's efforts helped launch the Dawgs into sole possession of first place in the SPHL standings for the first time in franchise history after his shutout on the 29th, and the Dawgs currently allow an SPHL-low of 2.54 goals against per game to their opponents.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the ice this weekend on Friday, January 6 against the Macon Mayhem at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game via Roanoke's HockeyTV stream or listen to the free broadcast on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.