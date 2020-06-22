Rosters Announced for McCombs Ford West's High School Baseball Seniors Celebration at the Wolff

San Antonio, TX - The San Antonio Missions, along with the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association, are excited to announce today the rosters for the High School Baseball Seniors Celebration on Thursday, July 2 at Wolff Stadium.

The doubleheader will begin at 4 PM with a matchup of players from San Antonio area Sub-6A and private schools. The nightcap at 7 PM will feature players from San Antonio area 6A schools. Following the doubleheader, fans will be treated to a Wolff Stadium fireworks spectacular.

The Sub-6A/private school contest will pit Team Liberty against Team Freedom. Devine High School Head Coach George Villa will manage Team Liberty and will be joined on staff by head coaches Bob Herb of Medina Valley High School and Amaro Villarreal of Hondo High School. Team Freedom will be led by McCollum High School's Geoffrey Curtin. Assisting Curtin will be Matt Gomez of Southwest High School and Adrian Juarez of Highlands High School.

The 6A tilt features Team Stars against Team Stripes. Head Coach Tim Goins (Taft) heads Team Stars along with a staff of Eric Jupe (Brandeis), Ty White (Marshall) and Weston Heiligman (O'Connor). MacArthur High School head coach Tom Alfieri will guide Team Stripes. Assisting Alfieri will be David Smith (Steele), Eric Vasquez (East Central) and Dennis Schlueter (Churchill).

Full rosters for each team are attached. Team Liberty will be the home team in the opener and Team Stars will be the home team in the nightcap.

Each game will be nine innings. A portion of the proceeds from the Seniors Celebration will be awarded to the SAABCA during a check presentation between games.

Tickets for the McCombs Ford West Seniors Celebration are $12 for adults and $8 for any student or school personnel. Fans can purchase tickets at www.samissions.com. For additional questions or more information, please call 210-675-7275.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at The Wolff. For more information on Wolff Stadium's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.

