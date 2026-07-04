Roster Named For Canada's Men's Rugby Team's Nations Cup Debut Against Spain

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Edmonton, AB - Head Coach Stephen Meehan has named his match-day roster for Canada's Men's Rugby Team's Nations Cup debut in Edmonton on Saturday against Spain.

Canada and Spain will kick off on Saturday, July 4 at 6:00pm PT / 7:00pm MT / 9:00pm ET. The match will be available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+.

"We had a really productive week in camp." Said Head Coach Stephen Meehan. "We gradually ramped up training, focused on the key skills we believe are required, and everybody put their heads down and worked hard. One of our focuses this year is to test different approaches across these three blocks so we know exactly what works for this squad heading into next year. We've already made good progress, and bringing more players into the environment is creating healthy competition for spots.

Spain are a clever, opportunistic team with players who can spot and take chances. They're not conservative, so they keep you on your toes defensively. We expect another strong battle like last year, which was an exciting game for the neutral. There's always a bit of theatre in matches like that, but we know where we need to improve and we're focused on delivering a high standard."

Tyler Ardron returns to Canada's lineup and will earn his 40th cap on Saturday. Andrew Quattrin has been named Captain and will earn his 30th cap as he leads Canada out for their first match of 2026. Cole Keith, who returns from a season with the Doncaster Knights in England's Champ Rugby is set to earn his 45th cap.

Three potential debutants have been named to the squad, Josh McIndoe will earn his first cap against Spain, starting at inside centre. Jacob Ince and Daragh Doyle will start on the bench. All three are graduates of Canada's U20 Men's Rugby Team.

Local Edmontonians Brock Gallagher and Dewald Kotze of the Strathcona Druids will start on the bench for Canada and have the opportunity to run out in front of friends and family at Clarke Stadium.

Canada last faced Spain in 2025, where a late penalty broke Canadian hearts as Spain squeaked past the hosts in a dramatic 24-23 win. The two nations have since learned that they will face each other in Pool C, at Men's Rugby World Cup 2027.

Tickets for the game between Canada and Spain on Saturday July 4 are available for purchase here.

CANADA'S MEN'S RUGBY TEAM'S MATCH DAY ROSTER VS SPAIN

1. Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Old Glory DC (12 caps)

2. Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) - Aurora Barbarians / US Carcassonne (29 caps)

3. Cole Keith (Sussex NB) - Belleisle Rovers RFC / Doncaster Knights (44 caps)

4. Piers Von Dadelszen (Vancouver, BC) - Meralomas / New England Free Jacks (13 caps)

5. Izzak Kelly (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / SL Benfica (13 caps)

6. Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Chicago Hounds (20 caps)

7. Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) - Balmy Beach Rugby Club / Chicago Hounds (65 caps)

8. Tyler Ardron (Lakefield, ON) - Peterborough Pagans / Castres Olympique (39 caps)

9. Jason Higgins (Cork, IRE) - Cork Constitution (27 caps)

10. Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) - Halifax Tars RFC / UVIC Vikes (21 caps)

11. Noah Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Peñarol Rugby (11 caps)

12. Josh McIndoe (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers / UVIC Vikes (0 caps)

13. Spencer Jones (Cambridge, NZ) - Hamilton Old Boys (14 caps)

14. Kyle Tremblay (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC (4 caps)

15. Peter Nelson (Dungannon, NIR) - Dungannon RFC (35 caps)

FINISHERS

16. Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Seattle Seawolves (13 caps)

17. Sam Miller (Mount Denson, NS) - Valley Rugby Union / Benfica SL (4 caps)

18. Kyle Steeves (Winnipeg, MB) - Winnipeg Wombats / Hunter Wildfires (5 caps)

19. Daragh Doyle (Quebec City, QC) - Clontarf FC (0 caps)

20. Siôn Parry (Cardiff, WAL) - Rhiwbina RFC / Ebbw Vale RFC (16 caps)

21. Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC (12 caps)

22. Jacob Ince (Oakville, ON) - Guelph Gryphons / Taranaki Rugby (0 caps)

23. Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia / Bayside RFC (5 caps)

SUPPORT RUGBY CANADA

Earned Not Given is a national campaign designed to shine a light on what Canadians don't always see - Canada's National Team players working full-time jobs, balancing education, constant fundraising, and training without the spotlight.

Through this campaign, Canadians are invited to invest in that meaning - by supporting Rugby Canada's high-performance programs, player development pathways, and grassroots growth across the country. Donations directed through the Earned Not Given campaign will fund Canada's National Rugby Teams' high-performance programs, travel for international competition, coaching, recovery resources, and grassroots initiatives.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.