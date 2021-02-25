Roster Moves Continue for Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has released forward Dylan Sadowy.

Sadowy, 24, appeared in 11 games with the Solar Bears after signing with the club on Jan. 10, producing five points (2g-3a).

Additionally, Orlando has activated forwards Jerry D'Amigo and Johno May from the team's Reserve list, while defenseman Matthew Spencer has been added to the Reserve.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

