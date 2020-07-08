Roster Announced for Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic

July 8, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(READING, PA) - On Monday, July 13th, the Reading Fightin Phils are set to host the Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic for the Berks County 2020 graduating senior class. The R-Phils thank the Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic Sponsors: Abilities in Motion, Deer Country Farm & Lawn and EG Smith Inc.

The game will be played on the professional baseball field at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6pm with gates opening at 5pm. This event is free for all to attend with stadium food and drink available for purchase.

Every year Baseballtown hosts this senior game to recognize the hard work and dedication of the graduating seniors. This year is extra special. The 2020 senior classes were unable to finish their final high school season due to COVID-19. Now, the R-Phils are pleased to offer them an opportunity for one last memorable moment on the field with their teams!

There will be over 60 seniors from the surrounding area participating. The Blue Team will play as the home team, while the Red Team will serve as the away team.

The Blue team will be led by Head Coach Brian Kopetsky from Muhlenberg. Kopetsky will be assisted by Jeff Manley (Muhl), Erron Archie (Muhl), Dan Louviaux (Muhl), Zach Milch (Muhl), and Boo Schaffer (Antietam - Head Coach), and student manager Nina Calvaresi from Muhlenberg.

The Red Team will be led by Head Coach Chris Hole from Governor Mifflin. Hole will be assisted by Bill Underwood (Wilson), Mike Zientek (Wilson), Adam Smith (Wilson), and Brandon Shurr (Berks Catholic - Head Coach), and student manager Morgan Jacobs from Wilson.

RED TEAM (AWAY) BLUE TEAM (HOME)

Wilson Jack Gensemer Wilson Brady Gibble

Wilson Jacob Hartranft Wilson Adam Vanino

Kutztown Tyler Hugo Wilson Trey Gehret

Brandywine Aaron Jarrett Kutztown Tyler Reitenauer

Muhlenberg Gaige Brown Kutztown Lewis Weaver

Muhlenberg Matt Wanner Brandywine Brody Graff

Reading Angel Velez Muhlenberg Dan Closer

Reading Kristian Tirado Muhlenberg K.J. Blanding

Reading Nomar Torres Muhlenberg Yorfi Peralta

Wyomissing Dayne Yourkavitch Reading Likeiry Tavaras

Twin Valley Ryan Davis Reading Branden Boutte

Twin Valley Trevor Laraia Wyomissing Ian Brunner

Daniel Boone Aidan Landis Twin Valley Jevan Kennedy

Daniel Boone Tanner Vanderslice Twin Valley Jordan Lasak

Daniel Boone Ethan Brown Twin Valley Joey Sciamanna

Governor Mifflin Kolbie Reeser Daniel Boone Jeb Kurtz

Governor Mifflin Danny Roesch Daniel Boone Teagan Duffie

Schuylkill Valley Mason Gabel Governor Mifflin Andrew Kuczala

Hamburg Sean Evangelista Governor Mifflin Carson Kemery

Hamburg Mason Henne Governor Mifflin Darius Troche

Hamburg Colby Gromlich Schuylkill Valley Cody Eckenroth

Hamburg Owen Zimmerman Hamburg Tarik Feick

Exeter Ryan Michalski Hamburg P.J. Hanlon

Oley Blake Trumbore Exeter Dylan Fassbender

Fleetwood Jake Hess Exeter Josh Shaffer

Conrad Weiser C.J. Civiello Oley Payton Rowe

Conrad Weiser Joshua Meyers Fleetwood Zachary Sell

Berks Catholic Jake Buser Conrad Weiser Turner Dianna

Berks Catholic Chris Russel Conrad Weiser Drew Druckenmiller

Antietam Cameron Yousaitis Berks Catholic Brendan Long

Antietam Kyle Reeves Berks Catholic Andrew Gordos

-------- ---------- ---------- Antietam Peyton Heck

FirstEnergy stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2020

Roster Announced for Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.