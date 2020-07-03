Rosselli Homers as Dogs Ring in 2020 Season in the Win Column

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin - Eric Stout dealt a five-inning shutout gem, Tony Rosselli smashed a solo home run and the Chicago Dogs held on late to edge the Milwaukee Milkmen, 2-1, in the 2020 season opener.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Eric Stout (1-0). Line: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Losing Pitcher: RHP Angel Ventura (0-1). Line: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Save: RHP Jamie Callahan (1). Line: 1.0 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K.

Star of the Game: Eric Stout, RHP. In Stout's Dogs debut, he allowed just a single hit.

Next:

Who? Dogs vs. Milkmen, Game 2

Where? Franklin Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When? Tomorrow, 1:00 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Eddie Butler (0-0) vs. RHP David Holmberg (0-0)

Takeaway: After a long layoff (305 days) between the 2019 season finale and tonight's opener, the Dogs' pitching staff looked crisp. Not only did Stout deliver, but a bullpen cast of LHP Wes Helsabeck, RHP Garrett Granitz, LHP Casey Crosby and RHP Jamie Callahan kept Milwaukee to just one run and four hits.

Extra Bite: Official (socially-distanced) attendance tonight in Franklin, Wisconsin was 1,675 fans.

