Ross' Two-Run Walk-Off Single Lifts Kernels over Chiefs 7-6

Cedar Rapids, IA - With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Ben Ross chopped a single into left field scoring the game-tying and game-winning run as the Kernels walk-off Peoria for the second time in the series, 7-6.

Coming in with four straight losses in the series against Cedar Rapids, Peoria got on the board first in the top of the third inning. Two hits and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with no one out. After a flyout and a strikeout, Darlin Moquette was hit by a pitch to bring home the game's first run and put the Chiefs on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Kernels took their first lead. Emmanuel Rodriguez walked to begin the inning, then a Kala'i Rosario double put two in scoring position. Two batters later, Jorel Ortega scored both on a two-run single to put the Kernels up 2-1.

In the sixth inning, Cedar Rapids added to the lead. A pair of walks put two on for Noah Cardenas, who produced a run with a double to put the Kernles ahead 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Cossetti walked to begin the inning, then took third on a Keoni Cavaco single. With runners on the corners and no one out, Cossetti came home to score on a double play opening the Kernels' lead to 4-1.

The game changed in the top of the eighth inning. Three of the first four Peoria batters walked to begin the frame, and with the bases full with one out, the Chiefs called on a pinch hitter. Coming in off the bench, Thomas Francisco crushed the first pitch he saw well over the wall in right field for a pinch-hit grand slam to suddenly give Peoria the lead back at 5-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ramon Mendoza added to the Peoria advantage with a solo home run to left to make the Chiefs lead 6-4 headed to the bottom of the ninth inning.

Down by two, Andrew Cossetti doubled to lead off the inning. The next batter, Keoni Cavaco, walked to put two on with no one out. After a strikeout, Rodriguez reached on an error to load the bases with just one out. The next batter, Rosario, was hit by a pitch to force home a run to make it a 6-5 ball game. With the tying run on third and the winning run on second, Ben Ross found the hole on the left side of the infield to plate both in a 7-6 Cedar Rapids walk-off victory.

The win for Cedar Rapids (56-34) is its fifth in a row over Peoria (46-44), as the Kernels win five of the six games in the series with the Chiefs. Up next for Cedar Rapids is a six-game series on the road with Wisconsin beginning on Tuesday at 6:40.

