Roses Face Vancouver Wednesday

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montreal Roses in action

(Roses de Montreal FC) Montreal Roses in action(Roses de Montreal FC)

The Montréal Roses visit Vancouver Rise FC on Wednesday night for their fourth meeting of the season against the defending champions.

MATCH DETAILS

Wednesday - 10:00 p.m. ET

Swangard Stadium, Vancouver

BROADCAST

RDS, TSN+, ESPN+, YOUTUBE

STORYLINES

The Roses (7-3-3, 24 points) will look to bounce back after suffering a loss to AFC Toronto last Thursday at Stade Boréale. On the road, Montreal remains unbeaten this season (4-0-2).

The club announced today the signing of Montreal-born winger Amandine Pierre-Louis. The Haitian international could make her first appearance as early as tonight.

Montreal leads the season series against Vancouver with two wins in three meetings: a 4-0 victory on May 2, a 3-2 loss on May 30, and a 5-1 win on July 4. The Roses have scored 11 goals across the three matchups.

Both teams prioritize possession (54% for Montreal, 53% for Vancouver), but their attacking output has been quite different. The Roses have registered 154 shots, including 71 on target, compared to 91 shots and 43 on target for the Rise. Montreal has scored 24 goals this season, while Vancouver has scored 20.

Elyse Bennett remains second in the NSL Golden Boot race with seven goals this season.

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Northern Super League Stories from July 29, 2026

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