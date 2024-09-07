Rose Silences Edmonton with 83 Yard Pick Six I CFL

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Mike Rose intercepts McLeod Bethel-Thompson and takes it 83 yards to the house

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.