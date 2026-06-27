Rose Lavelle and Jordynn Dudley on Winning the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup Pres. by E.L.F. Cosmetics

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Rose Lavelle and Jordynn Dudley speak with the Prime Video broadcast on Jordynn's goal as a rookie, winning another trophy, and Rose playing in her home state.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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